Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dynabook

Dynabook Reveals New Lightweight 14" Portégé Laptop

Dynabook has a brand new laptop out on the market this week as they unveiled the new 14" Portégé Laptop, which you can get right now.

Article Summary Explore Dynabook's new 14" Portégé, the lightest premium laptop for business.

Packed with Intel Core Ultra processors and AI capabilities for productivity.

Optimized for Windows 11 Pro with innovative Microsoft Copilot integration.

Durable Tech Blue magnesium design with Eyesafe display and Dolby Atmos audio.

Dynabook revealed a brand new laptop today as the team showed off the lightweight 14" Portégé Laptop, which has also launched today. While it serves multiple functions, it was designed to help serve the business side of things more than other elements. However, that doesn't mean it can't go. As they have loaded it with Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) processors, complete with advanced AI capabilities, housed in a Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis. We have more details about it below from today's reveal.

Dynabook 14" Portégé Laptop

The lightest-weight premium 14-inch laptop Dynabook has ever created, the Portégé X40L-M comes packed full of innovative tech, including new Intel Core Ultra processors. Smarter than ever, every Intel Core Ultra processor features a powerful and efficient hybrid architecture CPU, an integrated Intel Arc GPU, and dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that work together for unparalleled AI inference performance. These processors seamlessly offload tasks and AI workloads to the right processor for the job, unlocking a new level of power-efficient AI acceleration, which translates to unprecedented worker productivity in today's AI-enhanced world of business, while maximizing performance and run time between charges.

Tuned to Maximize Windows 11 Pro and Copilot Capabilities Optimized for maximum operations efficiency, the Portégé X40L-M comes standard with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, offering an intuitive and personalized computing experience, enhanced productivity features, intuitive navigation, and robust security. Additionally, the Portégé X40L-M introduces Copilot integration, a revolutionary AI-powered assistant from Microsoft, that enhances creativity and collaboration and streamlines workflows by hitting the dedicated Copilot key. Copilot leverages machine learning to provide intelligent suggestions, automate repetitive tasks, and facilitate seamless communication among team members, empowering users to work smarter and more efficiently than ever before.

Sleek Design, Exceptional Durability

Dynabook has meticulously crafted the Portégé X40L-M to perfectly fuse style and durability to meet the needs of modern professionals who are always on the move. Weighing as little as 2.3 pounds1 and measuring a mere 15.9mm thin, the Portégé X40L-M boasts a stylish Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis that exudes elegance and meets rigorous US Military (MIL-STD-810H) standards for strength and durability. Featuring a vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe 16:10 IPS display and a four-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system, this laptop delivers excellent audio and visual performance for enhanced collaboration and productivity. The inclusion of an AI-enhanced HD webcam with 360-degree microphones and Realtek AI noise reduction ensures crystal-clear communication, while the robust 65Wh battery enables extended periods of unplugged use.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!