Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Japanese developer MyDearest has released a new gameplay trailer for their VR hide-and-seek title Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate. The game will have you running through levels in a game where you will try to outwit your seekers by using a series of maneuvers and possible distractions to make your way around. Every round is something new and different as you'll have to duck and hide behind objects, cause distractions in various ways, and eventually find your way out through escape before you're cornered or caught. You can check out the latest trailer down below showing how the game will work with your VR headset, as we're still waiting on the team to confirm a proper release date.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate is a futuristic science fiction game based in the city of Astrum Close. In this city, an incredibly advanced AI has made it impossible for crimes to be committed. When the founder of the city is murdered, players must step into the shoes of protagonist Hal and utilize his unique investigative abilities to solve this impossible mystery. One of the main mechanics in Dyschronia is stealth. Hiding, moving as silently as possible and carefully checking surroundings will be key to escaping these deadly situations. Players can also utilize the environment around them to help stay under the radar. Duck behind counter tops or throw objects to distract enemies. Strategy will be the only way to make it through. Stealth won't be the only thing players will have to master. Dyschronia also features investigations, puzzles, trials, time travel and more. Players can even immerse themselves in a huge aquarium full of thousands of fish – a calming location created by the city's AI for all citizens. Astrum City holds many mysteries that will only be uncovered as the player explores and asks the right questions.