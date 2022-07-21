Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Releases New Gameplay Trailer
Japanese developer MyDearest has released a new gameplay trailer for their VR hide-and-seek title Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate. The game will have you running through levels in a game where you will try to outwit your seekers by using a series of maneuvers and possible distractions to make your way around. Every round is something new and different as you'll have to duck and hide behind objects, cause distractions in various ways, and eventually find your way out through escape before you're cornered or caught. You can check out the latest trailer down below showing how the game will work with your VR headset, as we're still waiting on the team to confirm a proper release date.
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate is a futuristic science fiction game based in the city of Astrum Close. In this city, an incredibly advanced AI has made it impossible for crimes to be committed. When the founder of the city is murdered, players must step into the shoes of protagonist Hal and utilize his unique investigative abilities to solve this impossible mystery.
Stealth won't be the only thing players will have to master. Dyschronia also features investigations, puzzles, trials, time travel and more. Players can even immerse themselves in a huge aquarium full of thousands of fish – a calming location created by the city's AI for all citizens. Astrum City holds many mysteries that will only be uncovered as the player explores and asks the right questions.