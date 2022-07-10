Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Shows Off Capabilities On Oculus 2

Japanese developer MyDearest released a new video showing off Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate pushing the limits of the Meta Quest 2. The team basically wanted to show off their new game in the best way possible by giving people a chance to see them take the hardware capabilities in the VR unit and stretch them out to their maximum limits. It looks like they did a pretty awesome job as the video down below has a LOT going on. More so than you see in a lot of other VR games. Enjoy checking it out as we wait to hear what the development schedule for the game is going to be.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate is a science fiction adventure game based in a futuristic marine world city Astrum Close. The city's AI is currently used to prevent crimes making it so that citizens of Astrum Close never have dark thoughts. In the game, players will experience "Augmented Dreaming" which will allow them to access the dream of a magical aquarium created by the city's AI to help citizens relax. Augmented Dreaming can be enjoyed in a 360 panorama view. Players can expect to spend plenty of time in this aquatic dream. Taking on the role of the protagonist Hal, players must use both the real world and the dream to investigate the murder of Astrum Close's founder. These dreams hide secrets and will offer players tips to solve this impossible murder.

Dedicated to creating the best VR titles they can, MyDearest looked to test and push the limits of Meta Quest 2 with their latest stress test. During the stress test, MyDearest looked to see just how many moving elements the Meta Quest 2 could run while maintaining a stable environment. What started as a cute school of fish flying around increased to one thousand sea creatures. This number was increased until there were more than 5,000 creatures in the Augmented Dream. The final element added was a whale, one of the largest creatures in the world, making this the most virtual fish in a VR game at one time.