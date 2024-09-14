Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports F1 24, F1 24, Formula 1

EA Sports F1 24 Reveals New Details About Season 3's Content

New racers, new drivers, new liveries, and more will be coming to EA Sports F1 24 this coming week with the launch of Season 3

Article Summary EA Sports F1 24 Season 3 launches on September 18 with new content for PC and consoles.

Season 3 introduces 2024 Formula 2 cars, Elimination Mode, and drivers Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan.

New challenges, Race Scenarios, and Podium Pass rewards feature prominently in the season's update.

Tributes to Ayrton Senna also included, celebrating his enduring impact on the F1 community.

Electronic Arts has revealed new details about the next season of content coming to EA Sports F1 24, as Season 3 arrives for PC and consoles next week. The shorthand to this season is just new additions and events, as you'll see the 2024 Formula 2 car be added, the return of the fan-favorite Elimination Mode, and the addition of drivers Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan to the circuit, not to mention some new additions that pay homage to the career of F1 icon Ayrton Senna. We have more info and a quote from the team on the season below, as it launches on September 18.

EA Sports F1 24 – Season 3

Fans can dive into the next generation of talent with the debut of the 2024 Formula 2 cars and drivers in F1 World. The F2 Track Mastery events will challenge players to put the car through its paces at iconic circuits like Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, and Lusail International Circuit. Exclusive to F2, the much-loved Elimination Mode returns for a limited time, seeing players compete in an online knockout race and vie for the "Neon Drive" gear set. Players can look forward to new challenges, Race Scenarios, and a refreshed Podium Pass, alongside exclusive in-game rewards. With this update, fans can help Jack Doohan battle the biggest names on the grid, conquer Oliver Bearman's Race Scenario to win his 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix helmet, take on a new Pro Challenge, and pay homage to the illustrious career of Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna.

"Season 3 is all about embracing the exciting future of motorsport," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director for EA Sports F1 24. "We are eager to spotlight F2, the true breeding ground for tomorrow's F1 stars, with rising talent such as Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, and Jack Doohan. We're also excited to honor Senna, who continues to be a great source of inspiration for young drivers today."

