EA Sports Finally Says Something About College Football 25

Electronic Arts released a new teaser trailer for EA Sports College Football 25, confirming they are planning to release it this year.

Long-awaited NCAA football game to feature all conferences and teams.

Legal changes in 2021 pave way for athlete compensation in the new game.

May reveal planned for College Football 25, with possible mid-year launch.

Electronic Arts has finally addressed all of the college football fans who have been waiting for a new game, as EA Sports College Football 25 has been confirmed for release this year. The company originally announced three years ago that they would be making a new game highlighting the NCAA system and all of the conferences, complete with teams. Since then, it's been a lot of waiting. No news is usually good news, but in this case, it seemed like EA Sports was working on all of their other sports games and that a college title was basically a pipe dream. That changed a bit today as the company launched a brand new trailer, which you can see here, letting fans know that not only is the game in the works but that they are planning to release it sometime this year.

The path to making a new game has been a painful one, and for good reason. Years ago, the series was given the axe after the company was sued for wrongfully using the images of college athletes for commercial use and financial gain when the players themselves were forbidden from doing it. Fast forward to 2021, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that college athletes could not only profit from their name but also from their likeness and image, opening the doors for EA to make a game that could potentially dole out money to players for usage. Now we're in a position where the game is being promoted with the trailer showing off some of the work that's been done to bring it to life across every college in the system. No word on a release date, but they did say they'd show it off in May 2024. If the timing lines up with the way they preview the Madden NFL series, we could see EA Sports College Football 25 in July or August.

