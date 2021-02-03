Electronic Arts Will Be Bringing Back College Football Games

Electronic Arts revealed earlier today that they have teamed up with the CLC to bring back College Football games. After a roughly seven-year hiatus, the two companies will be bringing back the series in an effort to simulate the experience of being a player for a college during football season. You might recall, however, that one of the big reasons EA Sports and other companies stopped doing college-related games was due to a lawsuit over image usage by then UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon. Essentually pointing out that the games were using their likenesses but not paying them a dime to do so. One of the many, many, many, many, many issues with college sports. How the two entities plan to move forward making games based on current rosters without using current players will be interesting to see, but no matter what, the company is now trying to fulfill one of the most requested francishes by fans to be made again. So they know there's an audience there and money to be made off a modern game. Here's a couple quotes from this morning's announcement about the series.

"We've heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games," said Cam Weber, EA Sprots EVP and GM. "We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years." "We're very excited to collaborate with EA Sprots to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history," said Cory Moss, CLC CEO. "The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique."