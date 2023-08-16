Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 24

EA Sports Fully Reveals New Details About NHL 24

EA Sports has revealed everything you need to know about NHL 24 today, along with a brand new trailer showing it off ahead of release.

This morning, EA Sports revealed everything they had to offer for NHL 24, as we learned about the new systems and mechanics, all with a new trailer to enjoy. The team is going above and beyond with this one as they have added a brand new Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new effects such as goalie fatigue and worn-down players, giving a better sense of realism when it comes to the sport. They've also added better offensive physics with momentum changes in Physics-Based Contact, giving you cool options such as sending players into the benches with a big hit or even into the glass where you can crack and shatter it with body checks. The game has also received a new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves, providing better control over your ability to pass and shoot. As well as cross-play in all online team play modes. New HUT Moments have been added to let you recreate classic moments, and Flex Moments has added 75+ new goal celebrations. You can read more about all of it below as the game will be released on October 6th, 2023.

ALL-NEW EXHAUST ENGINE

A complete revamp of the NHL 24 gameplay experience that rewards extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game.

Sustained Pressure System – If offensive players can keep the pressure on in the attack zone, they'll trigger the Sustained Pressure perk, which lowers their opponent's attributes for a limited time and creates more spacing for movement and setting up plays.

Goalie Fatigue System – The longer you can sustain pressure, the more fatigue your opponent's goalie will experience. Fatigue affects the netminder's ability to react to shots as they wear down over time, and upwards of 75 new goalie animations, help bring this in-game storyline to life.

PHYSICS-BASED CONTACT

Overhauled physics and animations revolutionize physical contact and deliver realistic body checks like never before. New animation-based reactions create big moments at any point in the game. Plus, bigger checks open up more turnover opportunities, but if you don't connect, you'll be left out of position, adding a new layer of risk-reward gameplay. And yes, for those that like to get physical, you can now break the glass and send your opponent into the bench.

NHL 24 CROSS-PLAY

NHL 24 sees improved cross-play capabilities that let you play with and against players across same-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles in HUT and WOC for the most connected Chel experience yet.

TOTAL CONTROL SKILL MOVES

A complete refresh of the control setup makes using highlight-reel moves more intuitive and accessible. Plus, we've added a new ability to fake, pass, or deke out of every move, opening up a whole new level of creativity and strategy for players.

VISION PASSING SYSTEM

A re-mapping of face buttons to your teammates, along with new visual iconography above pass receivers, allows for more direct passing and the ability to pass anywhere at any time on the ice. In addition, One Touch Passing lets you quickly move the puck around the ice and capitalize on big opportunities by tapping the pass button as the puck is in transit. All of this empowers more creative and authentic passing exchanges.

HUMAN GOALIE CONTROLS

We've updated Human Goalie Controls to be more accessible and intuitive, enhancing their potential impact on the ice.

The new Tethered Control System allows you to slide back and forth to make saves and then auto-return back to a centered position, making it easier for the player to focus on the game.

The Instinct System gives players the opportunity to guess the location of the shot for a bonus on their save attempt—but guessing wrong increases the chance of a goal.

WORLD OF CHEL

With more ways to play, connect and express yourself, this is the most dynamic version of World of Chel yet.

Mixed Clubs – The introduction of cross-play to World of Chel means you can now play with, against, and talk smack to your friends across same-generation consoles. This deeper player pool also shortens wait times, so you can get in the game even faster against the level of opposition you're looking for.

Mixed Clubs – The introduction of cross-play to World of Chel means you can now play with, against, and talk smack to your friends across same-generation consoles. This deeper player pool also shortens wait times, so you can get in the game even faster against the level of opposition you're looking for.

Battle Pass – Play your way through action-packed seasons of WOC Battle Pass at free and premium levels. Now, get rewards for time spent playing in WOC, and with a whole new range of Player Classes and vanity items to collect, they'll change the way you play the game — and how you look while doing it.

Creation Zone – An overall upgrade and streamlining of user experience mean lightning-fast response times when switching between the different aspects of Creation Zone to customizing your character.

EASHL Evolved – Casual Mode and matchmaking improvements, more human players, and upgrades that make earning Battle Pass XP more fun are all new in NHL 24. An update to EASHL Playoffs introduces an authentic, streamlined do-or-die 16-game path to the title, which also sees you earn Ranking Points as you make your way through the bracket. A Global Champion will then be crowned post-playoffs, upping the stakes and excitement.

WOC Storefront – WOC Storefront updates give you even more items to outfit your character with as well as access to exclusive new premium bundles of custom characters, player banners and more.

HOCKEY ULTIMATE TEAM

From celebrating the small details to reliving big era-defining moments and making deals, HUT delivers an engaging new gameplay experience in NHL 24.

HUT Moments – Whether it's a historic hockey moment or last week's crucial postseason-clinching play, recreate hockey's top headlines in HUT Moments—and earn rewards for doing so.

Objectives 2.0 – NHL 24 introduces a new real-time objective-tracking system based on card types, teams, players and on-ice actions, all while updating player progress in-game.

ENHANCED PRESENTATION

New presentation adjustments informed by the community will enhance player immersion:

Flex Moments – The NHL 24 broadcast feels more alive with over 75 new goal celebration animations, new camera angles, lighting effects and the ability for players to map their celebration to their controller so they can flex how they want when they want.

Enriched Crowd Atmosphere – This is by far the most energetic Chel crowd to date. New waves of event reactions support significant stoppages, rushes down the ice, Exhaust Engine peaks and those dramatic comeback moments that make the arena feel alive.

Broadcast Advancements: New Color Commentator – Veteran broadcaster and two-time Olympic ice hockey gold medalist Cheryl Pounder joins the color-commentary booth.

Dynamic Rink Boards – An expansion of the augmented reality broadcast, now the rink boards are built to communicate key on-ice moments, such as delayed penalties, goal summaries, stat milestones and vanity backdrops.

