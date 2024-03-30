Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Bagon, pokemon, World of Wonders

Bagon Is Featured In Pokémon GO April 2024 Community Day Classic

Bagon will be the focus of Pokémon GO April 2024 Community Classic, giving another chance to those who missed the original event.

Article Summary Join the Pokémon GO Bagon Community Day Classic on April 7, 2024.

Evolve Shelgon for a Salamence with the exclusive move Outrage.

Participate in $1 Timed Research for additional Bagon encounters.

Enjoy 3-hour lures, incense, and triple catch XP during the event.

Pokémon GO has announced the focus of the Community Day Classic: the Dragon-type species, Bagon.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for April 2024, which will feature Bagon:

Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Bagon returns to the spotlight in April's Community Day Classic, with Salamence's Community Day move available once again. Evolve Shelgon (Bagon's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Ampharos that knows the Charged Attack Outrage. Outrage details: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power

Bagon returns to the spotlight in April's Community Day Classic, with Salamence's Community Day move available once again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Mareep Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Field Research: Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Mareep to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Bagon, Stardust, Great Balls, and more!"

Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Mareep to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Bagon, Stardust, Great Balls, and more!" Event bonuses: 3× XP for catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases $9.99 Ultra Community Day Box on the Pokémon GO Web Store Event Bundles: For 1,350 PokéCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. For 480 PokéCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.



