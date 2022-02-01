EA Sports & NFL Announce Return Of Madden NFL 22 Virtual Pro Bowl

EA Sports and the NFL are bringing back the Virtual Pro Bowl this year as they celebrate the event in Madden NFL 22 in style. The real-world Pro Bowl may be happening in Las Vegas, but this virtual one will see the Chargers' Derwin James and the Browns' Nick Chubb competing against the Cowboys' Micah Parsons and the Vikings' Justin Jefferson in the game's Superstar KO multiplayer mode this week. The event will also be attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the largest projected video game display as they appear to be broadcast Madden NFL on the Las Vegas Strip.

The event will be hosted by the returning Charissa Thompson, who will be joined by co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and the winner of last year's virtual Pro Bowl, Marshawn Lynch. The event will kick off on Saturday, February 5th at 3pm PT, and will be broadcast on multiple platforms including the NFL's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels, EA Madden NFL Twitch, and on the iHeartRadio App.

"Coming off the success of last year, the NFL welcomes the return of the Pro Bowl experience in Madden NFL 22," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, Consumer Products, NFL. "With the added anticipation of attempting to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, this year's event will definitely be one to remember. NFL Pro Bowl: Madden NFL 22 Edition represents an opportunity to connect with our fans beyond the traditional game and we look forward to working with EA to bring this event to life ahead of the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium." "Last year we showcased the power of Madden NFL in bringing fans closer to the sport they love, while also transforming a major sporting event to a virtual one," said Julie Foster, VP of EA SPORTS™ Brand. "We're very excited to return with our longtime partner, the NFL, to host the virtual Pro Bowl for football fans where they live, on digital platforms, and extend the Pro Bowl celebration to the next generation, providing more ways to engage and connect than ever before."