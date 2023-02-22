EA Sports PGA Tour Releases New Course Dynamics Trailer Wanna see how some of the most famous courses in the world appear in EA Sports PGA Tour? Get a better look at it with the latest trailer.

EA Sports PGA Tour has a brand new trailer released this week as they do a deep dive into the all-new course dynamics that you'll experience in the game. The trailer gives you a cool perspective of how they went through and got everything down to the smallest detail when it comes to some of the most famous courses on the planet. Even down to wind conditions, time of day, crowd positioning, course length, hazards, types of green, all of the trees and shrubbery around the place, water additions like lakes and rivers, and so much more. We have a snippet of their latest blog going over the aspects of this mode below, along with the new trailer highlighting what you'll encounter.

"Each course is designed in stunning quality with Frostbite, so you can immerse yourself in golf's finer details more than ever before. And to achieve the most true-to-life course visuals we meticulously mapped Augusta National, the home of the Masters, and other courses, with state-of-the-art technologies like photogrammetry scanning, drone technology, and survey-grade GPS. We also led custom LiDAR helicopter flights over each course in the game, scanning at lower altitude with slower speeds to achieve more data-point-density and a higher level of realism than scans from publicly available sources. Using these technologies, which are actually designed to discover underground gold mines and oil reserves, we achieved pin-point accuracy down to the blade of grass for many courses in-game. Each course's scan has been transferred into EA Sports PGA Tour to be developed and tuned for the most accurate depiction of them possible."

"And we didn't just scan the greens, the terrain map also created precise renderings of clubhouses, vegetation, bridges, tee markers, rock formations, water, and more on-course elements. To achieve the highest granularity possible, we also took the time to visit these prestigious courses ourselves to fully understand how the course plays in real life. From walking the holes to surveying course superintendents, the unique conditions at each golf course were mapped and recorded in these in-person visits over the years. We were able to even record the distinct cuts of grass and how the ball behaves on them along with upcoming changes they're making for future seasons to capture a full picture of these courses and how each of them play now and in the future. So whether it's The Old Course at St. Andrews or The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, you'll be able to see and feel the distinct differences of playing on these courses just like you would if you were there in real life."