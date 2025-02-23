Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Earth vs Mars, Relic Entertainment

Earth vs Mars Announced For Summer Release On PC

A new alien invasion game is on the way, as Earth vs Mars has been revealed for PC, set to be released sometime this Summer

Article Summary Earth vs Mars is a new alien invasion game set for PC release in Summer 2025.

Command Earth’s military against Martian forces in a strategic turn-based game.

Features include a narrative campaign, multiplayer, and custom map editor.

Create hybrid super-soldiers with the unique Splice-O-Tron system.

Indie game developer and publisher Relic Entertainment revealed their latest title in the works last week, as Earth vs Mars is coming to PC. This is your classic alien invasion story, as you will fight off the Martians who have come to take over our planet. It will be up to you to create the most powerful army ever with various weapons, tactics, and human-creature super soldiers to fend them off and send them packing, in what is essentially an extravagant turn-based strategy game. There's no set release date, only that the team is aiming for Summer 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Earth vs Mars

For decades, Martians have been secretly visiting Earth, abducting humans and animals to harvest their atomic essence. Now, they've returned with a full-scale invasion, and it's up to a ragtag group of commanders to lead Earth's resistance. Players will command Earth's military against high-tech Martian saucers, grav-tanks, and elite alien warriors in a desperate struggle for survival. Humanity's secret weapon? The "Splice-O-Tron." This unique device allows players to combine human "volunteers" with Earth creatures, creating powerful hybrid super-soldiers to bolster Earth's forces. Rain acid from the skies with the swift cheetah-fly, smash through enemy lines with the devastating human-rhino, or strike from the shadows with the deadly squirrel-cow infantry.

