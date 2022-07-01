Echoes Of Mana Celebrates 31 Years Of The Mana Series

Square Enix has kicked off a new set of events taking place in Echos Of Mana as the company is celebrating the series' 31st Anniversary. The team has released new content including the scenario event "Ice & Fire" where you can summon popular Mana series characters such as Angela and Julius. You also have a chance to participate in the Mana Series 31st Anniversary Campaign celebration, in which you can receive an anniversary celebration gift, a special log-in bonus, and more. We have the full list of events listed below which will run form today until July 31st, 2022.

New Echos Of Mana Scenario Event "Ice & Fire" – The Ice & Fire event features an all-original story with beloved Mana Series characters. By clearing event-limited bingo missions, you can get 3★ ally, Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.), and 3★ memory gem, "Twofold Flame". Players can also earn EP by clearing event quests and using it to trade for unleash material exclusive to Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.) and other items.

– The Ice & Fire event features an all-original story with beloved Mana Series characters. By clearing event-limited bingo missions, you can get 3★ ally, Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.), and 3★ memory gem, "Twofold Flame". Players can also earn EP by clearing event quests and using it to trade for unleash material exclusive to Mousseline (Que Sera Sera Ver.) and other items. Mana Series 31st Anniversary Campaign – Players can get an anniversary celebration gift, a special Mana series log-in bonus, and more for a limited time. Anniversary Celebration Gift – All players will be gifted a 4★ memory gem illustrated by the popular series artist, HACCAN , by logging in and collecting the gift from the Missions screen.

– Players can get an anniversary celebration gift, a special Mana series log-in bonus, and more for a limited time. Mana Series 31st Anniversary Login Bonus – Players can get up to 3,100 Spirit Crystals for logging in for seven days during this login bonus campaign period. The Spirit Crystals will also amount to up to 11 summons for free.

– Players can get up to 3,100 Spirit Crystals for logging in for seven days during this login bonus campaign period. The Spirit Crystals will also amount to up to 11 summons for free. FINAL FANTASY ADVENTURE Anniversary Log – in Bonus – Players can get an exclusive sticker of Marcy from Final Fantasy Adventure that you can use in-game just for logging in.

– – Players can get an exclusive sticker of Marcy from Final Fantasy Adventure that you can use in-game just for logging in. New Allies Featured in the Ice & Fire Summons – The new summons banner features all-new 4★ ally Angela (Shining Magic Power Ver.) and 4★ ally Julius (Tactical Mage of Manipulation Ver.). It also includes the all-new 4★ memory gem "Book of Curing". The first ten summons will also be available for half the cost.