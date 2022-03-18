Echoes Of Mana Opens Pre-Registration Ahead Of Release

Square Enix has officially opened up pre-registration for Echoes Of Mana before the game is launched out on mobile platforms this year. The free-to-play mobile RPG will bring about an original story that ties together new stories along with familiar tales from the Mana series together, and to get players psyched for the game, the team is offering special in-game rewards when the title launches later this year. Those items will be based on the number of pre-registrations who sign up prior to launch, so the more players the greater the rewards. Those include enough Spirit Crystals for one 10 summon, a 3★ Primm (Boomerang) ally, a Memory Gem featuring original art by HACCAN, and more. You can check out the latest trailer below as pre-registration is open for iOS and Android.

The Mana series, known as Seiken Densetsu in Japan, is a long-running action-RPG series spanning multiple entries for nearly three decades. The series is known for its enchanting characters, story and music, as well as pioneering an action-oriented approach to traditional JRPG combat. With the release of Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch in 2019, new and existing players can now immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Mana series with the first three classic titles—Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret Of Mana and Trials Of Mana—in their original form. Designed and developed by WFS, Inc., Echoes of Mana is a new free-to-play action RPG coming to mobile devices worldwide in 2022. Players can enjoy a new story featuring new characters as well as returning characters from previous Mana games. The title also enables players to easily pick up and play the "2D action" that is synonymous to the series, and players can also take part in a multiplayer mode with up to three people.