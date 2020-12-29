Ed Boon Reveals The Weirdest Character Request For Mortal Kombat

With all of the characters available in the Mortal Kombat franchise, you'd be surprised how many weird requests come to Ed Boon. The usual suspects are pretty obvious as it was clear fans were going to bombard Boon with requests for Melinna the minute they saw she was not a part of the current incarnation. And even after she was added, there are still people complaining they didn't get the character sooner. Not to mention all the wild ones like how people wanted Spawn to be added to the game for years and they finally got their wish earlier this year. But of all the requests out there for odd characters like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Jean Claude Van Damme, there's one that still gets top honors of being the weirdest that's frequently requested.

In an interview with Event Hubs, Boon revealed that people want to see HIM in the game. Here's a snippet from the article.

"I think it would be when they asked 'Why don't you put Ed Boon as a fighter in the game?'" stated Boon. "I never understood why they would ask that. That's such a strange question." Unfortunately for fans that might want to see Ed Boon facing off against the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, this isn't a very likely scenario according to Boon. "And I don't think that's ever going to happen either," continued Boon. "I don't want people coming up with ways to cut my head off."

To be fair, Boon is already in the game as he was the original voice of Scorpion saying "Get Over Here!" In fact, Boon is the longest-running voice actor in the series as they have used that voice clip, or cleaned up/modern versions of it to this day for the character. So Boon is already in the game, just maybe not there for you to kill in various ways.