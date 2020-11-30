Eddie Vedder Will Perform At The Game Awards 2020

Some cool performance news from The Game Awards 2020 as Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will take the stage for a performance. Over the years the awards show has incorporated more and more musical acts, some of which have performed soundtracks from games that are up for awards, others are there to help promote a game and just give fans a good time. Like last year when Green Day showed up and, surprisingly, made for one of the best performances of the evening as they got a good chunk of the audience to come down and hang out as they played a couple of songs. That won't be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the awards will be broadcast live from what we assume will be one stationary location and a bunch of people's homes.

Surprisingly, The Game Awards didn't have much else to say about this announcement today, as we figured they might clue us in as to why Vedder would be playing the 2020 show. This means his appearance is probably one of two things. The first is that we're getting a nice break in the show so we can enjoy Vedder singing something nice, probably "Better Man". The other is that his performance, more than likely, is tied to a game either by announcement or performance. Taking into consideration that Eddie tends to play acoustic sets when he's alone, and the fact that we don't know anything about games that may be announced next week… By default, we're going to take a stab in the dark here and say he's probably performing something from The Last Of Us Part 2. If not, it was a guess. But if we're right, we got proof we guessed this 11 days in advance.

The Game Awards 2020 will be broadcast live on multiple streaming platforms on December 10th, 2020.