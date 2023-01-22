eFootball Partners With Club Deportivo Guadalajara & Atletico Mineiro Two new clubs partner with Konami for eFootball as Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Atletico Mineiro join the roster.

Konami announced they have formed two new partnerships with football clubs for eFootball, as Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Atletico Mineiro are joining the game. Much like previous partnerships, the deal will bring in the players, uniforms, stadium, and other items tied to the teams into the game. Giving those around the globe who support both clubs a chance to play as their favorite team and go all the way how they see fit. You can read more about the deal below as they will be added to the game at a later date.

The partnership is highlighted by the faithful re-creation of o Galo and its home, Arena MRV, in eFootball 2023 and future versions of the console and mobile video game series. The relationship brings integrated marketing and commercial collaboration on and off the pitch, with highly visible eFootball branding throughout club-related promotional content, press backdrops, and training ground field ad boards. Konami and Atlético-MG will also partner to execute esports initiatives, bringing the competitive spirit of the beautiful game to a new generation of fans to interact with and support their club.

"We are very pleased to put the new home of Galo, the MRV Arena, which will be inaugurated in 2023, in this important partnership with Konami", says the CEO of Atlético-MG, Bruno Muzzi. He also points out that the project will allow Atleticans and football fans from all over the world to interact with the stadium, which will be the most technological in Latin America. "In this digital world, this contributes to bringing the Club even closer to the younger fans."

"Atlético-MG demonstrates how football permeates across cultures and generations, and we are proud to be an official sponsor of this extraordinary team," said Yuta Kose, President of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "This new chapter in our joint venture will deliver fresh experiences to our fans and allow us to reach new enthusiasts through eFootball ."