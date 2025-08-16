Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eFootball

eFootball Releases New Seasonal Update For Version 5.0

eFootball has released a new update for the game as part of the latest season, as Version 5.0 brings about a number of new features

Article Summary eFootball Version 5.0 introduces enhanced gameplay, improved controls, and smoother player movement.

Customize your home stadium with new options for colors, fan displays, and decorative elements.

New "Link Up Play" manager feature enables powerful player combinations and game-changing tactics.

Legendary managers, including José Mourinho, and exclusive in-game rewards are now available.

Konami has released a new seasonal update for eFootball this week, as players can dive into several improvements for Version 5.0. The update brings with it an overhaul to some aspects of the gameplay and controls, as well as new customization features for stadiums and Link-Up options. We have dev notes for you here along with an extensive video released by the team showing off everything that was changed or added above, as the update is now live.

eFootball – Version 5.0

New Gameplay & Control Features: The latest update brings a host of gameplay improvements, including more realistic player speed and movement, enhanced defensive controls as well as improvements for mobile such as new set-piece controls and a new kick cancellation feature.

The latest update brings a host of gameplay improvements, including more realistic player speed and movement, enhanced defensive controls as well as improvements for mobile such as new set-piece controls and a new kick cancellation feature. New Stadium Customization Options: Players can now customize their home stadium by combining various elements such as stadium colours, fan choreography, and decorative objects to create a unique, personalized design that reflects their style!

Players can now customize their home stadium by combining various elements such as stadium colours, fan choreography, and decorative objects to create a unique, personalized design that reflects their style! New "Link Up Play" Manager Feature is Now Available: "Link Up" is a new feature that allows multiple players to perform special combination plays or enhance their abilities during specific plays when certain conditions are met. The Link Up ability is activated when two players, called the "Center Piece" and "Key Man," are in their designated positions and possess specific play styles.

"Link Up" is a new feature that allows multiple players to perform special combination plays or enhance their abilities during specific plays when certain conditions are met. The Link Up ability is activated when two players, called the "Center Piece" and "Key Man," are in their designated positions and possess specific play styles. Jose Mourinho Edition/Set featuring "Link Up Play": The legendary manager who led Inter Milan to a treble in the 2009-2010 season, José Mourinho, is now available! He possesses the link-up skill "Diagonal Long Pass A." In addition to the Edition/Set, "Epic & Show Time: Diagonal Long Pass A" will be available starting Friday, August 15, featuring Wesley Sneijder and Samuel Eto'o as Epic players who meet the conditions for triggering Jose Mourinho's "Link-Up Play" move.

The legendary manager who led Inter Milan to a treble in the 2009-2010 season, José Mourinho, is now available! He possesses the link-up skill "Diagonal Long Pass A." In addition to the Edition/Set, "Epic & Show Time: Diagonal Long Pass A" will be available starting Friday, August 15, featuring Wesley Sneijder and Samuel Eto'o as Epic players who meet the conditions for triggering Jose Mourinho's "Link-Up Play" move. In-Game Rewards: Players can earn in-game rewards, including eFootball Coins which can be used to sign new players, training items for player development, EXP, and GP, through various in-game campaigns such as the Campaign Hub, Special Login Bonuses, and Campaign Achievements. Other than that, as managers with the new "Link-Up Play" feature, player can acquire Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim and players who meet the conditions for activating skills.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!