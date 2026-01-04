Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Limbot

Limbot Drops Free Demo With 2026 Release Plans

You can play a free demo of the cour-player co-op game Limbot right now, as you attempt to work a fully-functional bot with your friends

Article Summary Play the free demo of Limbot, a quirky co-op game set for release in 2026 from Ionized Studios.

Team up with friends to control a cardboard robot and crush a fully destructible city in chaos.

Upgrade your robot with DIY items like soda cans, wooden spoons, and stickers to mix up gameplay.

Intuitive controls make mastering the physics-based limbs easy, but teamwork is key to success.

Indie game developer and publisher Ionized Studios recently released a brand-new demo for the game Limbot ahead of their plans to release it in 2026. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a physics-driven title where you work together with your friends to operate the limbs of a person dressed as a giant cardboard robot. The demo will give you a sample of how the game will work without getting too deep into the weeds of its story, while the devs work toward releasing the game sometime this year. Enjoy the trailer above before downloading it.

Limbot

Welcome to Limbot, the ultimate physics-based city stomping experience where up to 4 players must attempt to pilot a person dressed as a giant cardboard robot! Embrace the chaos in a paper-craft metropolis designed to be crushed, smashed, and destroyed!

Controlling a Robot Has Never Been Easier: Intuitive controls make moving limbs simple and accessible to players of all ages and abilities. All you need to do is figure out how to work together… good luck with that! Oh, one more thing, if the robot trips, it's definitely your teammate's fault!

