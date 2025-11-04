Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, Pop Culture, Tabletop, Tabletop Publishers, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, Eric Brouillet

D&D: The Immersive Quest Creator on Adventuring and Customization

Vibrant's Eric Brouillet spoke to us about how character creation and adventuring works in D&D: The Immersive Question, D&D Beyond & more.

Article Summary Discover how D&D: The Immersive Quest brings live-action adventure to new and veteran tabletop fans alike.

Choose your D&D class and difficulty, then dive into a non-linear quest shaped by your party's decisions.

RFID wristbands track your character, gather experience, and enable unique class-based interactions with NPCs.

Plans for integrating D&D Beyond allow you to take your custom character sheet and progress home after the quest.

Just as RPG fans have evolved over the years from reading comics, watching sword and sorcery on the screen, playing video games, and tabletop adventures, some fans always want to take the extra step to live their adventures by going to Renaissance Faires, cosplaying, and/or participating in Live-Action Roleplaying (LARP). For Vibrant Marketing president and avid Dungeons & Dragons fan Eric Brouillet, he wanted to take it a step further, partnering with Wizards of the Coast and its parent company, Hasbro, to create Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest, a customizable experience that allows new and veteran players to adventure together in an interactive experience, facing monsters that come to life on screen beyond just the descriptions of their dungeon master. Brouillet spoke to Bleeding Cool about character creation and potentially integrating the experience with D&D Beyond.

D&D: The Immersive Quest on Tailoring Experience for New and Experienced Adventurers

BC: Whenever a person signs up, is the experience dependent on the party build? Is it going to be a linear path where everyone gets the same thing? Or will it be some randomization where, okay, "You do this path A, B, or C?"

EB: That's a great add-on as well as a follow-up question. Listen, we're very eager to give a personal taste of the decisions you make and how they will affect the game or the experience. We were also keeping in mind the replayability level. So, the experience per se is 60 minutes long, right? The first thing when we welcome you is give you a D&D branded wristband. It is actually your RIFD bracelet, right? When you are welcomed by the dungeon master and you step into this distant room, you can choose which character you want to be: a fighter, a wizard, a druid, or a rogue, right? Those characters are all explained, and when you choose, you scan your bracelet on it, so you become that character.

The bracelet becomes activated, and you can also choose the level of difficulty of the activity you're going to do, which are easy, medium, and hard. Also, the bracelet is used to transform into a weapon, and it functions as your passport for adventure. It also allows you can collect experience points. Through the people that you meet, the characters you interact with, and the game that you play, you're going to be able to collect points. Right off the bat, you can choose one of the four doors in terms of classes. You can treat the level of difficulty that you want. Once you go through our robust recreation of the yawning portal in the D&D universe, and you need some characters, so [the NPC] tells you that the city is under attack by a big dragon, who stole a magical gem that can give him immortality. This gem is sentient, and we need the adventurer to retrieve it. This one is more like the immersive theater piece that you got briefed on the mission, but in a very cool way, right?

After that, whether the wizard in the room cast a spell and the golem's mount fireplace disappeared, the fire disappeared out of his mouth, and it became a gateway to the door of the dungeon of the big dragon. When you're in the dungeon, there's no linear path, Tom. You can do whatever you want. You can go right, left, or center, interact with this or that. You can explore at your own pace, and that's a pretty cool thing. We want to recreate a roleplay-type scenario where, when you decide, depending on your class, a certain activity will respond to you differently. As an example, if you approach the owlbear and you're a fighter, because we have an eight-foot-tall owlbear in the middle in one place of the dungeon, it's going to growl at you and be very aggressive. If you approach him as a druid, he may whisper to you in his language a clue or something like that. All the situations are geared toward that until you're ready to fight the dragon and celebrate your victory at the Waterdeep Market.

How does experience and loot work? Do you have your own gold and experience? Will you be able to level your character in the process between visits?

We're working very hard with Wizards of the Coast to have like a continuity of that experience on D&D Beyond. We're discussing the possibility that when you create your own character, at the end of the adventure, you can basically have access to an adventurer's journal. That adventurer's journal is the class that you choose, but you can personalize it with your face with the AI system that we're going to put together.

You're going to be able to walk away with your actual biography, but it also operates as your character sheet, a simple one, but ready to play. You can learn more about the game on D&D Beyond, but we're currently in beta testing this. We're launching in Plano, TX, but that's one way to keep you know the engagement in the franchise as well. On top of that, we're selling pretty much everything you can think of in the D&D universe, like apparel, housewares, figurines, plush, and everything related to the game as well, from a starter set to the books, everything is there obviously for you to keep the enjoyment going and whatnot.

D&D: The Immersive Quest is available in Plano, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and runs through February 2026. For more information, you can check it out here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!