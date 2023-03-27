Eight Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Have Been Re-Released For the first time in decades, eight classic PC titles from Dungeons & Dragons have been re-released, including in special bundles.

With a brand new movie and a new video game on the horizon, SNEG has decided to re-release eight classic Dungeons & Dragons titles for PC. Some of these games have been off the shelf for decades, spanning back to the early '90s when creating titles like these were massive projects that involved tons of storytelling and planning ahead of time for whatever choices the players may have made. Some of the highlights in the mix include games from the Dragonlance series, Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, and Fantasy Empires. The company is also releasing all eight of the games together in a special bundle called the Silver Box Classics, which will be sold soon on GOG and Steam. We have more info on all eight games below.

Dungeons & Dragons: DragonStrike (1990)

Fly the mighty dragons of Krynn into combat in the first-ever dragon combat simulator! Play through 20 missions set in the world of Dragonlance; intercept enemy dragons, destroy enemy ships, and protect the forces of good in order to advance in rank, gain magical items and hit points, and get better dragons!

Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace (1992)

Pirates of Realmspace leads the player into a fantasy world to pilot a ship (spelljammer) that may travel into Realmspace and visit eight worlds of inner and outer planets for exploration and trade. Experience spectacular first-person flight combat and classic tactical encounters as you uncover the terrible conspiracy that threatens to conquer Realmspace itself!

Fantasy Empires (1993)

In Fantasy Empires, you play the ruler of a fledgling kingdom. Your objective: take over adjacent kingdoms one by one using magic, brute force, or strategic planning. Featuring real-time combat in an overhead view, as well as a computer-controlled Dungeon Master, who provides insight as well as comic relief. Form alliances, recruit armies, train heroes, send them on quests, cast spells, and manage resources.

Dungeons & Dragons: DeathKeep (1995)

Deathkeep is a first-person single-player role-playing game with a touch of medieval AD&D gameplay in a full 3D environment of the 90s. Players must find and defeat an evil Necromancer located somewhere in the lower levels. Make your way through 25 dungeons filled with brain-busting puzzles and 30 types of horrific monsters who've never heard of dental care.

Heroes of the Lance (1988)

Based on the later parts of the Dragonlance book, Dragons of Autumn Twilight, the heroes descend into a ruined city in search of the disks of Mishakal. The gameplay consists of side-scrolling fighting with a maze-like map using doors to change the view. The party consists of the eight Heroes of the Lance, which the player can switch between at any time.

Dragons of Flame (1989)

Set in between the AD&D Dragonlance action games Heroes of the Lance and Shadow Sorcerer, Dragons of Flame follows the Heroes of the Lance formula with a side-scrolling, action-oriented view. Choose from 10 playable characters and use weapons, spells, and character-specific abilities to battle Trolls, Griffins, Draconians, and Zombies.

War of the Lance (1989)

Command armies, heroes, and special units against the evil Highlord Dragon Armies. Have your heroes search for magic to help in battle, use diplomats to gather nations to your side, and send armies out to the field to do battle or hunt down enemy heroes.

Shadow Sorcerer (1991)

Shadow Sorcerer is a tie-in with the Dragonlance series of novels. The player controls a party of four adventurers that have just rescued 800 slaves and must shepherd them through the wilderness before the evil Red Dragon army catches up with them. With real-time strategic, tactical, and political gameplay, danger is around every corner. Can you find a safe haven for your followers?