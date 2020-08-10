Eiyuden Chronicle Receives Full Funding On Kickstarter

Cool news for us old-school JRPG fans as Rabbit & Bear Studios have full funding for their spiritual successor to Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle. This project is particularly interesting as the team behind it is made up of former game developers who worked on on the Suikoden series for Konami. Which includes having being written by Yoshitaka Murayama, who was the primary writer for the story in both Suikoden 1 & 2 writer, and Junko Kawano who worked on Suikoden 1 & 4 in various roles. This game will mark the first time the two have worked on a video game title together in 25 years. The Kickstarter kicked off back on July 27th looking for a modest $500k, and as of when we're writing this up it has reached $2.8m. So it's pretty safe to say the game will eventually get made and published, it's just a matter of when. Parts of this are giving us definite throwbacks to Suikoden, but also a bit to Octopath Traveler. You can read a bit of the story below with more details on the crowdfunding page, which will end on August 28th in case you want to contribute.

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as "rune-lenses," the land's history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there. The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses' magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends. However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.