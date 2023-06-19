Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: El Paso Elsewhere, indie games, Strange Scaffold

El Paso Elsewhere Receives Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest story trailer for El Paso Elsewhere, as you get to meet the game's protagonist Djedefre, the Resurrected Son of Khufu.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold have released a new trailer for El Paso Elsewhere, going over more of the game's storyline. The primary focus of the trailer is to introduce you to the game's main protagonist, Djedefre, who is the resurrected son of Khufu. You are introduced to this world's version of El Paso, as you get a taste of the dark shooter where you will hunt the ex-girlfriend of James Savage, Draculae, the lord of the vampires. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime this year.

"In a moody trailer filmed within the growing extradimensional void beneath a motel in El Paso, Texas, watch as our hero, James Savage, confronts threats both past and present. Dealing death to classic monsters from folklore and fiction, players will visit otherworldly venues ranging from burning Victorian manors to claustrophobic meat lockers. Despite an injured body and a broken heart, Savage limps towards his "one-way trip," with breathless players in tow. After learning that his ex-girlfriend, Draculae, the lord of vampires, is conducting a ritual that will destroy the world, Savage returns to his hometown of El Paso, Texas to kill the monster he loved. In a mind-bending neo-noir shooter, players will plunge 50 floors beneath a haunted motel in search of the vampiress before she has a chance to alter the universe as we know it."

"Diving across environments in a reality-defying, dimension-shifting void, players will have to use every weapon at their disposal to slaughter the monsters guarding Draculae – and it's up to you to figure out which weapons work best in each unique scenario if you're going to save humanity. Fueled by pills that keep the pain away, use dual pistols, shotguns, uzis, stakes and more to kill your way through the seemingly-endless motel. Your final advantage against these creatures is Bullet Time, which can be activated by itself or by diving with whatever weapon you have poised to fire. Through exquisitely designed flashbacks and stylish monologues from Savage, players will learn what led Savage to split from his ex, as well as how, and why, he was drawn back."

