Electrogical Receives Late-November Early Access Release Date

Spaceship repair puzzler Electrogical has an Early Access release date, as the game has been confirmed for PC via Steam in November

Use logic-based puzzles to fix spaceships and maintain electrical flow through circuit boards.

Solve puzzles with unique computer chips, adjusting power flow and unlocking story messages.

Highly replayable with multiple solutions, Electrogical challenges players with creative puzzle-solving.

Indie game developer Kinjo and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have confirmed their spaceship repair puzzler Electrogical will be released this November. The team revealed the game a couple of months ago and teased a Fall release, but now it's been set for Early Access on Steam on November 21, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to check out above as we wait out the next four weeks.

Electrogical

In a future where interstellar navigation is possible, assist a decades-long terraforming mission involving countless intergalactic vehicles as an engineer. Maintain the aging spaceships for a smooth, successful operation by repairing the power reactor in endless faulty vehicles and restoring the electrical flow, known as the superconductive life form neko, between circuit boards in a series of logic-based puzzles. Connect the superconductor to the exact amount of required energy by placing puzzle-piece-shaped computer chips onto the switchboard — each with its own mathematical properties. Connect positive and negative pieces to increase and decrease power flow, place multiplier pieces to double or triple energy quantities, and utilize radio wave chips to channel volts across disconnected tiles.

Once ready, hit the power button and watch the electricity flow! Mind the shape of each circuit, as concave and convex edges must match up appropriately. Flip rotation pieces to change the direction of energy flow, and mindfully place "zero" that pieces neither add nor subtract as the electrical current flows through them. Unlock messages from the command center by completing circuits to learn more about the intergalactic quest. With multiple solutions for each level, enjoy a highly replayable puzzle experience that rewards outside-the-box thinking with higher scores. Earn extra points for various activities such as solving a level with pieces in a square formation, using all tiles, placing minimal tiles, and much more. For complex circuit board layouts, activate the "hint" function for clues that illuminate the proper path forward.

