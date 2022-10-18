Electronic Arts Give Details To What's Next For The Sims

Electronic Arts revealed new details of what they have in store for The Sims franchise as the base game becomes free. The team did a special livestream today in which they detailed many of the changes and upcoming features they're going to put into the game as they have embarked on a new era of development and releases. With everyone being able to access the game, they will now be cranking out DLC and other updates for people to purchase and get for free over time. We have the notes form the team below along with the video for you to check out.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF THE SIMS IN DEVELOPMENT

Maxis gave fans a glimpse of the very early stages of the next generation The Sims game and creative platform, with a working title of Project Rene. The title "Project Rene" was chosen to be reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance and rebirth to represent the developer's renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future. The game will stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave. It will reimagine The Sims with even more ways to play, tools to encourage creativity, and the ability to tell meaningful stories. With Project Rene, players will have the choice to play solo or collaborate with others, and will have the ability to play their game across supported devices.

"From the start, The Sims defined life simulation games and has continued to grow into an incredible platform for creativity and self-expression," says Lyndsay Pearson, Vice President of Franchise Creative for The Sims. "Today marks the start of our journey over the next few years as we work on this next game and creative platform, currently titled Project Rene. We are building on the same foundation that has made The Sims compelling for generations of players and pushing the boundaries to create new experiences. We'll have much more to share as we continue to progress on the game's development and milestones along the way."

BUILDING ON RELATIONSHIPS WITH CREATORS

For the first time in The Sims history, the studio announced a collaboration with Overwolf to provide The Sims 4 players with a new destination to download mods and player-created content. Overwolf operates CurseForge, a mod manager and discovery platform built to support creators and hosting their content. For years, The Sims 4 community has been expanded by modders & content creators, and today marks a big step forward in recognizing and celebrating their contributions. More information about the program and its launch will be available later this year.

EXCITING NEW UPDATES FOR THE SIMS FREEPLAY AND THE SIMS MOBILE

Lastly, new updates were unveiled for The Sims FreePlay and The Sims Mobile. As part of the ongoing effort to improve representation of all players, The Sims FreePlay will add updated appearances of Sim's faces for preteen, teenager, adult and elderly life stages. This visual upgrade includes all hairstyles, earrings, and glasses being shared across all genders, and will be permanently available in-game for free starting today. In addition, the annual "Christmas in the Heir" seasonal quest will be coming to the game in December with a new special narrative, and the ability to build and live in a luxury superyacht will be introduced in early 2023.

The Sims Mobile will launch balconies, a new build/buy addition, during the holidays this year. Developed for Simmers to express themselves through imaginative storytelling, the feature offers players an opportunity to recreate dream builds with balconies and the option to customize them through various barrier styles. Players interested in learning more about The Sims and today's news can follow @TheSims on Twitter and Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims.com for the latest news and information.