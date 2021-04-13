Elgato Launches New Streaming Hardware With The Cam Link Pro

Elgato has released a brand new piece of hardware to make streaming a lot better as you can now snag the Cam Link Pro. As you can see from the image below, this is a brand new powerful PCIe capture card and video mixer that comes with four HDMI inputs to stream or record in 4K or 1080p60 Full HD video. Which you can broadcast from DSLR cameras, laptops, tablets, and any other devices that have the ability to output a clean HDMI signal. You can read more about it below as the current price tag for it is around $360.

As the production value of user generated content continues to improve dramatically, conventional webcam setups are struggling to provide the quality and flexibility to keep up. With Cam Link Pro, creators can connect up to four high-quality cameras, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, and action cams. Other HDMI sources can also be connected to add multimedia content from laptops, tablets, and more. Thanks to Cam Link Pro's four HDMI inputs and built-in Multiview technology, you can create even more advanced multi-camera content by utilizing multiple HDMI devices simultaneously. The Elgato 4K Capture Utility provides a host of Multiview layouts, such as Picture in Picture or Side by Side, that can be switched on-the-fly for professional-grade streams and presentations.

Cam Link Pro captures low-latency video in stunning resolution at up to 4K 30fps (frames per second) or 1080p 60fps. Supporting a host of live production and video conferencing applications, including OBS Studio, vMIX, Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, Cam Link Pro goes beyond standard video conferencing by adding up to three additional cameras to video calls or online classes. Depending on their setup, creators can capture multiple camera angles and use different lenses to capture wide angle, side, or close-up shots, and employ dramatic effects such as bokeh to enhance their production value.

Cam Link Pro integrates with Elgato Stream Deck, enabling incredibly quick and direct access to Cam Link Pro's functions. Switch cameras and instantly swap Multiview layouts with a tap of a key for seamless control over your live camera feed. Whether for streaming, virtual teaching, video conferencing, or traditional videography, Cam Link Pro makes it possible to capture different camera angles and HDMI feeds simultaneously, making professional multicam production a breeze.