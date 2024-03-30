Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elgato

Elgato Reveals Redesigned Facecam With HDR Upgrades

Elgato has a brand new facecam out on the market, as the Facecam MK.2 comes with all-new HDR features built into the design.

Article Summary Elgato unveils the Facecam MK.2, boasting HDR and 1080p at 60fps for superior streaming quality.

New privacy shutter and sleek design enhance both security and integration into any setup.

Advanced lighting with HDR ensures true-to-life colors, even in contrasting light conditions.

Facecam MK.2 allows for pan and tilt adjustments, plus 120fps slow motion in HD for dynamic shots.

Elgato revealed a brand new facecam this week, as they have released the all-new Facecam MK.2 with a redesign and HDR upgrades. This is meant to be the end-all-be-all camera for streamers show ant to be on cam, as they have given it an all-around upgrade from the previous version, thrown in a privacy slot, added Camera Hub and Stream Deck controls, slow motion options, and more. We have the full rundown from the company below as it's currently on sale for $150.

Elgato Facecam MK.2

Leveraging the latest technology, Facecam MK.2 delivers superior detail and color accuracy versus its predecessor. Upgraded sensitivity means Facecam MK.2 performs better in low-light conditions too, such as dark gaming rooms or late nights in the office. The result is a professional, vibrant image that pushes the boundaries of Full HD video. With Facecam MK.2, high-contrast lighting no longer poses a challenge. HDR technology ensures true-to-life color and detail, even against bright office windows or in dark rooms accented by LED lights. What's more, Facecam MK.2 captures HDR in full HD at a remarkable 60 frames per second—twice as fast as most other webcams—for supremely smooth and sharp video.

Now users can protect their webcam lens—and their privacy—with a simple swipe. Facecam MK.2 has a built-in shutter that slides into place. This eliminates the hassle of searching for lost caps or fumbling over snap-on covers. With Facecam MK.2, peace of mind is always within easy reach. With a re-engineered mount and smaller form factor, the new Facecam blends seamlessly into any setup. Perched lower on monitors, Facecam MK.2 offers an ultra-secure fit and improved eye contact on camera. Its sleek, compact design not only brings a modern look to workspaces but also minimizes eyeline distractions—while keeping screens unobstructed. Like the original, Facecam MK.2 also attaches easily to boom arms and mounting rigs using a standard 1/4-inch thread.

Now, framing the perfect shot is easier than ever. Facecam MK.2 offers users even more lens control with the ability to tilt vertically and pan sideways. For the first time, creators can fine-tune their field of view on demand, using either Camera Hub or Stream Deck. Whether it's to center their face in frame or to crop out a messy room, Facecam MK.2 frees users to set the scene. For video creators, Facecam MK.2 records ultra-smooth slow-mo like a DSLR or mirrorless camera. It's capable of 120 frames per second in HD resolution (720p), capturing even the fastest movements in every detail. When connected by USB 3.0 and set to slow-mo, Facecam MK.2 can make any scene cinematic—from dancing to spraying champagne to drum rolls.

