Endless Dungeon To Hold Closed PC Beta Next Week

Those of you looking to get your hands on Endless Dungeon will be able to do so with a Closed Beta happening next Thursday.

SEGA and Apliitude Studios are giving you a chance to play Endless Dungeon in advance as the team is planning a Closed Beta session for September. The Beta will launch on September 7th and run all the way until the 18th, giving players a chance to see what they've been making while they test out a number of items. All of which will lead up to the game's release on October 19th. You can sign up for this right now on the game's website, as we have a new trailer for you to see what you'll experience.

"Endless Dungeon is a unique blend of roguelite, tactical action, and tower defense set in the award-winning Endless Universe. Plunge into an abandoned space station alone or with friends in co-op, recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again. You're stranded on an abandoned space station chock-full of monsters and mysteries. To get out, you'll have to reach The Core, but you can't do that without your crystal bot. That scuttling critter is your key to surviving the procedurally generated rooms of this space ruin. Sadly, it's also a fragile soul, and every monster in the place wants a piece of it."

"You're going to have to think quick, plan well, place your turrets, and then… fireworks! Bugs, bots, and blobs will stop at nothing to turn you and that crystal into dust and debris. With a large choice of weapons and turrets, the right gear will be the difference between life and death. You can face the horrors of the Station riding solo, or squad up and run the gauntlet in 3-player co-op. Once you've got your posse, plan your moves. Pick their weapons from a wide choice ranging from flamethrowers to poison snipers. When you're set, enter the Station to take on a character's quest, take a stab at escaping, or just go loco on the locals. You'll likely die trying, but hey, that's the way it goes in this space dungeon!"

