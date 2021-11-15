Pokémon TCG Product Review: First Partner Pack: Kanto

Another First Partner Pack has been released by the Pokémon TCG. Previously, we have seen Galar, Alolan, Kalos, Unova, Kalos, Sinnoh, Hoenn, and Johto. This month, we get the final installment of this series of overside cards: Kanto, featuring the original three Starters. I opened one of these Kanto packs to see what booster packs come inside. Let's get to it.

The Jumbo Cards

Nostalgia abounds! The Jumbo cards feature the original Base Set depictions of the Kanto Starters. This completes the First Partner Pack jumbo set. Just remember, though, that the Pikachu cannot be pulled in these packs which only have the three starters each and every time. The Pikachu can only be found as a bonus card when purchasing the binder these cards are made for.

The Pokémon TCG Booster Packs

The packs included are:

Sword & Shield base

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

This matches the offerings of the Johto pack which came out last month. Previous First Partner Packs before Johto offered a Sun & Moon base booster pack and a pack of the latest expansion. The last two packs of these releases have seen Sun & Moon has been switched out with Sword & Shield base. I think that is a strong change. Even though I enjoy Sun & Moon and am a fan of the Umbreon and Espeon cards that can be pulled, Sword & Shield has a bit more to offer with its larger list of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Interestingly, this was the first time that I actually pulled Ultra Rares or above from both boosters in a First Partner Pack. I pulled the Turtonator V from Sword & Shield and a stunning Espeon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Overall

These have been a joy to collect! My only complaint about the overall First Partner Pack set is that the binder created for these cards is top-loading rather than side-loading, which makes it an enemy of dust. The Pokémon TCG would be clever to create a side-loading alternative to help collectors keep these cards safe in the longterm.