Enotria: The Last Song Drops New Gamescom 2024 Trailer

Check out the official Gamescom 2024 trailer for Enotria: The Last Song, as the team provides a better look at the gameplay and combat

Indie game developer and publisher Jyamma Games released a new trailer for Enotria: The Last Song as part of the preshow for Gamescom 2024. The trailer dropped during the preshow for Opening Night live, as the team showed off more of the gameplay, with a heavy focus on the combat you'll experience. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 18, 2024.

Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger. The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore. Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Many Masks, One Face: Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Path Of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Unparalleled Flexibility: Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Awaken Your Potential: Break an enemy's posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

