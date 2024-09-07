Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song Reveals PS5 & PC Launch Date

Enotria: The Last Song finally has a release date as the game will arrive for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms in just a few weeks

Article Summary Enotria: The Last Song, from Jyamma Games, launches on PS5 and PC on September 19, 2024.

Set in a sun-lit world inspired by Italian folklore, Enotria offers a unique souls-like RPG experience.

Don Masks of fallen foes, swapping between customizable loadouts for different playstyles.

Use the power of Ardore to alter reality, solve puzzles, and gain strategic advantages in battles.

Indie game developer and publisher Jyamma Games has confirmed the launch date for Enotria: The Last Song on both PC and PlayStation 5. The souls-like RPG will arrive for both platforms on September 19, 2024, for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the PS5. No indication as to whether we'd see it on Xbox anytime soon or not. We have more info about the game below as we wait out the next two weeks.

Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger. The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore. Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Many Masks, One Face: Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time. Path Of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever. Unparalleled Flexibility: Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec. Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles. Awaken Your Potential: Break an enemy's posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

