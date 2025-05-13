Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Releases All-New Thralls Of Twilight Update

Enshrouded has released its sixth major update for the game, which they are calling Thralls Of Twilight, with some fun additions

Article Summary Enshrouded's Thralls of Twilight update brings night-exclusive quests, puzzles, resources, and rewards.

Face new night-time enemies like Pack Wolves, Flying Jelly, Predator, and Critter Queen in the Shroud.

Discover fresh armor sets, vanity outfits, armor tinting, weapon gems, and expanded cosmetic options.

Explore Shroud Lairs, upgrade gear at Shroud Forges, and unlock the fan-chosen Dragons' Last Breath quest.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games has released a brand-new update today for Enshrouded with a number of new additions, which they are calling Thralls of Twilight. Serving as the game's sixth major update, this adds several key elements that you'll find in the dark and evening portions of the game, including new quests, puzzles, resources, loot to snag, and rewards, all that can be discovered when the sun sets in the game. You can read more about it below as the content has been released today.

Enshrouded – Thralls of Twilight

When night falls, that is usually when a Flameborn's bed calls. As of this update, newly added rewards and resources for crafting and upgrading weapons may tempt players to skip sleep if they're prepared to face the increasingly dangerous darkness, like the new breed of Scavenger Hounds called the Pack Wolves, or more Foggers in over-Shroud and temporary Shroud areas. Scavengers can delight in discovering plants or insects such as moths that appear at night, and even a mysterious door or two… If you're not too afraid, you could find them all to see what they hide in the dark.

From the outside, the Shroud is a dense mist that conceals many treasures, resources, and foes. As of Thralls of Twilight, the fog itself is visually enhanced to appear more natural, both outside and within, with new light rendering resulting in an overall upgrade of the Shroud visuals. Despite being quite unnaturally toxic and full of fresh new foes like the Flying Jelly, Predator, and Critter Queen, players will be enticed to enter for the chance to find silver-level reward chests plus a plethora of new resources and recipes that lay in wait: armor tinting palettes and sets, weapon gem resources, Channel Spells, Shroud terrain materials, and more.

Dazzling incentives to stay up past bedtime and enter The Shroud: new gameplay elements to encourage you to explore the riskier sides of Embervale.

New creepy, crawly enemies like the Predator. Flying Jelly. Critter Queen. Basically, if it moves, it can kill you.

Armor sets for day and night wear. New vanity outfits and armor sets can be found, including one themed for "day" and one for "night."

A new point of interest in the Shroud: the Shroud Lairs, distinctly identifiable, where new enemies guard resources and treasures

Shroud Forges are also nestled in the Shroud and are used for upgrading, adding, and removing Weapon Gems. Will you collect all 21?

Players can tint their armor at the Coloring Station. Nothing says "capable survivor" like a fashion show.

Day or night, get a new 'do and hue with new color options for hair and eyes, available from the new Barber in your village.

Added options/variations for combat, enemies, and NPCs, plants – very conveniently acquirable with the auto-gathering ability.

Looks can be deceiving: significant visual upgrade to The Shroud itself.

The first-ever fan-chosen quest, The Dragons' Last Breath, can be unlocked by exploring the remains of dragons resting in the Albaneve Mountains.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!