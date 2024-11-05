Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Releases Souls Of The Frozen Frontier Update

Enshrouded has a brand new update available today as players candive into the exciting content from Souls Of The Frozen Frontier

Article Summary Explore the icy Albaneve Summits with dynamic traversal, weather, and new monsters.

Adopt pets and farm animals for companionship, resources, and a cozy home environment.

Invite NPCs to aid with crafting, tasks, and survival in fluctuating weather conditions.

Level up to 35 with new spells, skills, and snow materials for unique base-building.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games have released the latest Enshrouded update, as Souls Of The Frozen Frontier is now available. The fourth Early Access update brings with it several requested features, including dynamic weather, animal companions and livestock, townsfolk NPCs across the lands, higher level-cap and crafting tier, new weaponry, clothing, and a lot more small additions to the title. As well as the usual sounds of bug fixes and improvements to the title. We have more info and two videos for you here as it's now live this morning.

Enshrouded – Souls Of The Frozen Frontier

If you haven't yet braced yourselves – consider this your last warning because winter has indeed arrived in Embervale on the snowy peaks of the Albaneve Summits. Venture through the blankets of snow that are anything but cozy — though incredibly fun to play with. Explore the range of dynamic traversal elements: deep snow will slow you down considerably, soaring updrafts will help you glide farther and higher, plus slippery ice plains for better and worse. The Summit is a chilling mountainous biome with new monsters, creatures, and materials. Dig through the piles of quests, lore, and, of course, Shroud areas within. This winter wonderland is full of surprises; ensure you have something hot ready.

One of the most requested and wholesome features Keen Games has had the pleasure of adding to the game is ready to be adopted: pets and farm animals! Enjoy the company of feathered and furry two and four-legged creatures that will stay (like the good boys and girls they are) to graze, laze, and generally provide comfort and companionship. Of course, they can all be petted. Anything non-aggressive can be tamed, and learn to trust you so they can be brought back to the base – no need to ask for parental permission. In return, all they might ask for is a place to sleep and some yummy treats to make themselves right at home – maybe even starting their own little family. Farm animals will drop resources periodically as extra thanks for providing sanctuary.

Speaking of friends, thanks to the work of the several millions of Flameborn playing, the power of the Flame has increased so that more souls have arrived back into Embervale, populating various areas and helping you rebuild their world. These returning NPC residents can also be invited to your base to assist with crafting and tasks. They're excited to share the latest survivor fashions with you, too. These aren't fair-weather friends. Dynamic weather is finally coming to the in-game world of Enshrouded, as well. Protect yourself against the bitter cold with recipes for appropriate outerwear that will aid your acclimation to the new altitudes. That's right – the weather may now impact your adventuring. Expect unexpected changes to temperature, rain, and other elements to contend with. Not only will survival skills be elevated, but level caps too. Players can now ascend to level 35 in the Souls of the Frozen Frontiers update, including spells, skills, and other perks. Fitting gear can be crafted for various classes, while new materials like snow will be available for building bases or monuments to the player's sense of achievement. One thing to note: this snow will not melt when used in less-than-frigid biomes. Why? Ask us ice-ly and maybe we will tell you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!