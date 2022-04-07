Epic Games Announces New Partnership With LEGO

Epic Games announced this morning they have formed a new partnership with The LEGO Group for some new family-friendly ventures. The two companies will be working on a new immersive and creative experience for children of all ages that will incorporate LEGO's amazing designs and possibilities into an engaging digital experience. According to the info released today for the reveal, this is aimed to be family-friendly that will "give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space." All while also protecting a kid's right to play while simultaneously making it safe and protecting their privacy with online tools to do so. You can read more from the announcement below, including a couple of quotes from both parties.

As the metaverse evolves, it is reshaping how people meet, play, work, learn and interact in a virtual, 3D world. The LEGO Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind. Epic Games has expertise in building creative tools and immersive worlds that are open and accessible to players and developers everywhere. It is at the forefront of popular culture, creating experiences that connect people through gaming, music and creative collaboration. Epic is also committed to enabling developers to create age-appropriate experiences online and in 2020 acquired SuperAwesome, a company that has pioneered technology designed to deliver safe digital engagement with children under 16.

"Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two," said Niels B Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group. "We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all. Just as we've protected children's rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future."

"The LEGO Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that's fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families," said Tim Sweeney, CEO & Founder, Epic Games.