Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Epic First Run, Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store Reveals Epic First Run Program

Epic Games has added something new to the Epic Games Store, as developer and publishers now have Epic First Run as an option.

The Epic Games Store has added a brand new program to their services as people will be able to take part in Epic First Run. The system will allow developers and publishers to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products for first six months on the Epic Games Store. After which, there will be a revenue split designed to help benefit them while EGS still takes a cut. As you might suspect, the catch to the program is that your game appears on the EGS first before it appears on any other platform, designed to bring more people to their platform for gaming first. The program will be open to developers and publishers for new releases launching on or after October 16th, 2023. You can read more below and check out their blog for further details.

"Today, we're introducing the Epic First Run program: an opt-in exclusivity program for third-party developers on the Epic Games Store. The new Epic First Run program gives participants the opportunity to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products from 88% to 100% in their first six months on the Epic Games Store. After their six-month run, participants will continue to benefit from Epic's 88%/12% revenue split."

"The Epic Games Store is home to a huge, rapidly growing global audience with over 230 million players and 68 million monthly active users. Participating products in the Epic First Run program will be presented to those users on-store with new exclusive badging, homepage placements, and dedicated collections. In addition, products will be featured in relevant store campaigns including sales, events, and editorial as applicable. Once a product joins the program, it will benefit from continued exposure throughout its Epic First Run."

The new program gives developers of any scale the opportunity to activate our global audience right at launch. While this is a major part of the release journey, that's not all of it. For this program to reach peak efficiency, developers must promote their products early and often with their target audience. Learn more about publishing best practices by reading our marketing tips found in our Developer Resources Documentation."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!