Epics Of Hammerwatch Special Editions Are Now Up For Pre-Order

Strictly Limited Games along with Crackshell and BlitWorks have revealed the different versions of Epics Of Hammerwatch. All of which are available for pre-order starting today. There are two to choose from as both of them will contain the original game and Heroes of Hammerwatch for PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. The first is the Ultimate Edition, which adds a number of new additions to the game, and is also being sold in physical form in limited quantities for both consoles. meanwhile, the second is the Special Limited Edition, which is the all-in-one superfan pack of content. You can read more about them below.

Hammerwatch

A hack and slash action-adventure, set in a unique fantasy pixel art environment. Play solo or gather your friends for a memorable online or couch co-op session, in this adventure from the bottom to the very top of Castle Hammerwatch. Then, crawl around the desert in the Temple of the Sun Expansion and try to survive in the two extra modes. Pick your class and kill hordes of diverse enemies throughout unique environments, riddled with traps, hidden secrets and puzzles.

7 classes to master, each with unique features and skills to unlock to develop your character

Multiplayer co-op fun for up to 4 players, online and local

How tough are you? Pick your difficulty and further customize it with several modifiers

2 campaigns: Castle Hammerwatch & Temple of the Sun

2 extra modes: Hero defense & Survival

Heroes Of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition

Heroes of Hammerwatch is a rogue-lite action-adventure game set in the same universe as Hammerwatch. Encounter endless hordes of enemies, traps, puzzles, secrets, unforgiving bosses and lots of loot, as you battle your way through procedurally generated levels to reach the top of the Forsaken Spire. Then, dive into the 3 additional DLCs included: Witch Hunter, Pyramid of Prophecy and Moon Temple!

Choose your own style: 9 classes available, all with unique stats, abilities and playstyles.

Procedurally generated levels offer a high replay value and pose a new challenge with each run.

Persistent progression: Your heroes retain the experience and upgrades gained from each run, becoming more powerful as they level up.

Online Co-op: Play with up to 3 friends in online co-op, you can even bring your own heroes to your friend's game!

Includes all 3 DLCs: Witch Hunter, Pyramid of Prophecy and Moon Temple. With many additional skills, items, areas to explore, 2 new game modes, 2 new classes and much more!

New Game+: Even if you beat the game, the challenge never ends!

Epics Of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition

The Limited Edition is limited to 3,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,100 for PS4, at a price of €29.99, including a colourful game manual.

Special Ultimate Edition

The Special Limited Edition is limited to 1,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 600 for PS4, for €49.99, including lots of exclusive collectibles from the Hammerwatch universe: