Epson Unveils EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Epson revealed they have a brand new item for the holidays as they unveiled the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector. This is a nice little piece of tech designed to completely replace whatever 4K TV you want to have or do have in your home, providing crystal-clear pictures on your wall from this base, projecting upward. Not the first of its kind, but definitely more advanced in the display options. Especially since it can project up to 150" so you're getting a massive picture without the major hardware. However, the price of it is about what you might expect from something as advanced as it's going for about $3,500. We have all the details from the company about this below as it's out on their website and through select retailers.

"The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector is equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD, 3-chip 3LCD technology, and an incredible 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness, producing outstanding color brightness and accuracy. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector includes the Latest Android TV interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant to watch your favorite streaming channels – and features an impressive built-in 2.1 channel virtual surround system from Yamaha. The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 also supports 4K HDR content with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes equipped with a dedicated HDMI port for gaming, supporting 1080p/120 Hz signals. Featuring a sleek, modern design that sits inches from the wall for obstruction-free viewing, the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector fits seamlessly into a range of décor styles. From watching live sporting events to gaming on the latest consoles or streaming a blockbuster movie, the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector was built to simply amaze users.

Screen Size up to 150-inches — Get closer to courtside for sports and gaming, or center stage for your favorite movies with an immersive big picture; unlike regular-throw projectors, it offers hassle-free placement, projecting images up to 150-inches from just inches away.

— Get closer to courtside for sports and gaming, or center stage for your favorite movies with an immersive big picture; unlike regular-throw projectors, it offers hassle-free placement, projecting images up to 150-inches from just inches away. 4K PRO-UHD — A new type of 4K experience, utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing.

— A new type of 4K experience, utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing. Ideal for Bright Rooms — True 3-chip 3LCD technology displays a full 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness for every frame, allowing for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other ultra-short throw projection technologies.

— True 3-chip 3LCD technology displays a full 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness for every frame, allowing for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other ultra-short throw projection technologies. Modern Ultra Short Throw Laser Design — Sleek ultra short throw laser design seamlessly complements a variety of décor styles and audio/video furniture; features multi-point picture adjustment and individually adaptable feet for quick and easy setup.

— Sleek ultra short throw laser design seamlessly complements a variety of décor styles and audio/video furniture; features multi-point picture adjustment and individually adaptable feet for quick and easy setup. Supports the Latest Streaming, Gaming and Cable Boxes — Take maximum advantage of your favorite gaming consoles and streaming devices with three HDMI ports; fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz; ideal for gaming content, one HDMI port is dedicated for gaming and supports 1080p/120 Hz signals

— Take maximum advantage of your favorite gaming consoles and streaming devices with three HDMI ports; fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz; ideal for gaming content, one HDMI port is dedicated for gaming and supports 1080p/120 Hz signals Auto Contrast Enhancement — The ambient light sensor automatically optimizes the picture brightness according to the amount of environmental light, resulting in more contrast and a better sense of depth in the image.

— The ambient light sensor automatically optimizes the picture brightness according to the amount of environmental light, resulting in more contrast and a better sense of depth in the image. Epson SilverFlex Ambient Light Rejecting Screen — Available and sold separately in two sizes, 100-inch and 120-inch, these screens are engineered to absorb up to 90 percent of the ambient light to increase contrast and produce an astonishingly crisp picture.

— Available and sold separately in two sizes, 100-inch and 120-inch, these screens are engineered to absorb up to 90 percent of the ambient light to increase contrast and produce an astonishingly crisp picture. Amazing Built-in Sound by Yamaha — Built-in 2.1ch virtual surround system designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson creates an immersive sound performance with presets for TV, sports, movies, and music; connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to use as a standalone speaker.

— Built-in 2.1ch virtual surround system designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson creates an immersive sound performance with presets for TV, sports, movies, and music; connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to use as a standalone speaker. Smart Streaming Capability — Latest Android TV interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant; watch all your favorite streaming channels, including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube, and more; even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV."