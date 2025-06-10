Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape Simulator 2, Pine Studio

Escape Simulator 2 Announces October Release Date

After several months of teasing the game, Escape Simulator 2 was given a release date along with a free demo for Steam Next Fest

Indie game developer and publisher Pine Studio revealed the official release date for Escape Simulator 2, as the game will be coming out this October. The team have been teasing the sequel since late last year, as they have expanded upon the original concept and created a whole new set of challenging rooms for you and up to eight of your friends to solve. Now we know the title will be released on October 21, the whole game, with no Early Access period. If you want to see what the game is like right now, you can go play a free demo for Steam Next Fest until June 16.

Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, it's the ultimate first-person escape room experience. In this brand-new adventure for 1–8 players, budding puzzle solvers can immerse themselves in the series' most intricate escape rooms yet, crafted with input from real-life escape room experts and legendary Escape Simulator community builders. Players will be able to explore detailed environments to uncover clues and solve a range of mysteries, including the fate of a stranded starship, the secrets of Count Dracula's castle, and the hidden location of a cursed pirate treasure.

Puzzle-Solving Mystery – Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms from a cursed pirate ship to a derelict star ship.

Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms from a cursed pirate ship to a derelict star ship. Escape Solo or With Friends – Tackle each challenge on your own or use the new lobby room to meet up with friends and take on the ultimate cooperative escape room experience.

Tackle each challenge on your own or use the new lobby room to meet up with friends and take on the ultimate cooperative escape room experience. Enhanced Physics & Interactions – Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the environment designed for interactivity and discovery.

Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the environment designed for interactivity and discovery. Room Editor 2.0 – Create and share your dream escape rooms with an upgraded suite of creative tools including a brand-new lighting engine, building constructor, and animation editor.

