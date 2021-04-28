Malifaux By Wyrd Miniatures Introduces Master "Titles" To The Game

Wyrd Miniatures, the game company responsible for creating the skirmisher Malifaux and the wargame The Other Side soon after, has been making strides in the wargaming community in an effort to keep their games fresh. From learned lessons like Avatars in the First Edition of the game to the increasingly complex proliferation of Upgrades for models during Second Edition, Wyrd has been growing and taking the feedback from their playtesters in stride. Therefore, it comes as little surprise that in an attempt to stay current in a pandemic-driven wargaming world, Wyrd has added a new innovation to Malifaux: familiar Masters with new sets of abilities.

According to Wyrd's "Waldo's Weekly" announcement of this new feature in the popular skirmish game, players will still announce their Masters as usual, but will not declare that Master's title. This will mean that during crew building, players will have to make some educated guesses about what title their opponent will be using, or even if there's a title to be factored in at all. It makes crew building a conundrum of tactics in itself, leading the preparation stage of this wargame to be a mini guessing game in and of itself. Will this detract from the game in the future? We cannot say yet as it's too soon to make that declaration, but Wyrd Miniatures' playtesters have typically had a good grasp of the process that goes into making the stats for this game, so we are confident that it'll all work itself out well.

Furthermore, characters like Sonnia Criid, pictured above, and Kirai Ankoku, not shown, will be introduced in The Other Side, Wyrd's larger-scoped wargame. This news of Master titles in Malifaux may also mean that Kirai is due to receive a title as well, given that we already knew about Kirai in The Other Side. You can check out Sonnia Criid's stat card in that game below. Are you excited for this new innovation? Let us know what you think in the comments below!