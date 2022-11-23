The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 40: Pikachu CR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

It's a perfect card. You know what I mean? What are we going to do about it, dude? Just a perfect card right there.

Atsushi Furusawa delivers a cute, funny, and memorable moment between Pikachu and Akari. This Trainer Gallery card had a lot to live up to, as the Pikachu and Red Character Rare from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse was the top Character Rare of that set… and because it was the only set with Character Rares, it was the top Character Rare of the entire era.

I think Furusawa might have it beat. At least tied! You just can't beat the cuteness of a sleeping Pokémon, and adding the bond with Pikachu and its Trainer Akari just makes this one a card for the ages.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.