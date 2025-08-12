Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dodo Tako, Hack ’n’ Stack, Triple Boris

Hack 'n' Stack Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Gamescom 2025

The new party tower defense game Hack ’n’ Stack has released a brand-new trailer as the game will be headed to Gamescom 2025

Article Summary Hack ’n’ Stack releases a new trailer ahead of its Gamescom 2025 appearance

Party tower defense action for 2-4 players features physics-based building and brawling

Strategically stack blocks, build defenses, and battle waves of quirky enemies

Includes local and online multiplayer, unlockable accessories, and chaotic gameplay

Indie game developer Triple Boris and publisher Dodo Tako have released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game Hack 'n' Stack ahead of Gamescom 2025. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a party title in which two to four players gather resources and build up like tower defense, but can also come into contact with each other for one-on-one brawls that have a very fun physics mechanic to them. The end result is a crazy constant battle scenario where you're fighting each other, as well as these purple blobs that came out of nowhere and are looking to take you all out. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be on the Gamescom floor this month.

Hack 'n' Stack

The Kingdom is under siege, and only your team of makeshift builders can reclaim it! However, the task is easier said than done as waves of enemies will be set to ruin your efforts. Gather resource blocks, strategically construct barricades to disrupt enemy paths, and craft defensive mechanisms to fortify your base. Battle alongside your custom-built defenses! Use blocks, toss enemies, and even launch your friends to fend off the onslaught in fast-paced, physics-based combat. Stack resource blocks and defenses to amplify their power. Higher stacks mean tougher barricades and stronger turrets—it's all about strategic placement and maximizing your fortifications. Levels have strategic objectives: defend key spots to achieve the highest scores. Experiment with creative setups to complete construction plans and outsmart your foes.

Physics-Based Mayhem: Every block matters. Every throw counts. Every enemy, or player, is a potential projectile.

Every block matters. Every throw counts. Every enemy, or player, is a potential projectile. Creative Carnage: Build anything, anywhere — or weaponize the world around you.

Build anything, anywhere — or weaponize the world around you. Dress to Distress: Over 28 unlockable character accessories — because if you're gonna die in battle, look good doing it.

Over 28 unlockable character accessories — because if you're gonna die in battle, look good doing it. Couch or Cloud: Local and online multiplayer, sabotage optional but highly encouraged.

