ESL Mobile Open Announces A Season Six Return

The ESL revealed this week that they are bringing back the ESL Mobile Open for a sixth season after their last season was a huge success. Most likely bolstered by COVID-19 and people watching and playing remotely, the organization reported that Season Five participation was up 48%, social engagement up 20%, and hours watched were up an astonishing 204%. So it only made sense to bring it back for another round. This season sponsored by AT&T will feature four main games to be a part of the series which include PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Auto Chess. All of which will have players vying for a $400k prize pool. The season has already kicked off with open qualifiers that will run until September 5th, as the entire season will run through October 23ed. What's more, the organization is promoting a special announcement regarding the Season Six Finals will be coming out sometime in the next few weeks.

"We've seen remarkable interest in the Mobile esports space over the past few months," said Kevin Rosenblatt, Vice President, Product & Content, ESL. "Mobile continues to be an exciting frontier, ushering in a new wave of competitive players across North America. We're incredibly excited to continue to bring both players and viewers high-quality content and a platform to compete in their respective games."