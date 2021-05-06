Espeon Towers High In Stunning Pokémon TCG Promo Card

Pokémon TCG collectors… I'm not sure if you're ready for this one. I know I wasn't. I was scrolling Instagram and came upon what may be the most uniquely beautiful Pokémon card I've seen in a long while. It was such a break from the standard appearance of VMAX and even Alternate Arts that I immediately thought it had to be a fan-made custom card. I quickly saw, though, that this was the genuine article. I'm talking about the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Promo that is being released in Japan to promote the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes set. Let's bask in its glory.

The card depicts Gigantamax Espeon dozing on a picturesque house, curled up like a cat taking a peaceful nap. Generally, VMAX cards show the oversized versions of these Pokémon in battle poses or from angles tilting up to show how they've shot up in size. This right here? Unique, cute, and beautifully drawn by Kouki Saitou, who illustrates exactly why the card collecting community is so pleased to see the new Japanese sets breaking from the standard computer-generated V and VMAX style we've seen up until now.

Japanese collectors can obtain this gorgeous Espeon VMAX as part of the Eeveelution Set, a product that will include two booster boxes of Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes, a deck box, a storage box, and set-themed card sleeves in addition to this textured VMAX.

As far as English-language Pokémon TCG collectors, the simple truth is that we just don't know. Eevee Heroes is very likely to combine with another set to make up the English expansion to be released after Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, but we generally don't get boxes like the Eeveelution Set. Certainly not with two booster boxes included. Instead, it's more likely that we will either see this become the set's Elite Trainer Box promo, a promo in a smaller box, or perhaps even roped into the main numbered set as an Alternate Art. Either way, exciting times like ahead!