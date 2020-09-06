Esports Integrity Commission Launches An Investigation Into CS:GO Bug

The Esports Integrity Commission Launches announced that they have launched a new investigation into recent CS:GO cheating issues. Multiple coaches from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive were suspended from teams Hard Legion, Heroic, and MIRB for exploiting a bug in the game that allowed them to spectate a game from anywhere on the map they desired. Essentially, giving them a tactical advantage to see what their opponent's loadouts would be, as well as what direction they chose to go at the start of the match, giving them a chance to relay the info back to their team. The suspensions could carry for up to two years away from esports, but the glitch has trigger a much bigger investigation by the ESIC with data going back all the way to 2016. The organization made its announcement a couple of days ago, and as part of it, they are offering players a "Confession Period" to come forward and admit they used the bug. Here's more info on that offer.

ESIC recognizes that people sometimes make mistakes and regret their decisions. In ESIC's view, wherever possible, it is important to work towards reform and rehabilitation of offending parties into individuals who value competitive integrity and can recommence serving the CS:GO community. Accordingly, ESIC will open a "Confession Period" for any offending parties that want to come forward ahead of our investigation with an admission of wrongdoing. The Confession Period opens as of the date of this release and will close on the 13th of September 2020 at 23:00 CET. Upon the assessment of an admission, and subject to the discretion of the Commissioner, ESIC may choose to apply a concession to any sanction that may apply to the offending party based on the presence and quality of the admission provided.

If the ESIC is going all the way back into four years worth of matches, this could have a profound effect on the careers and outcomes of multiple tournaments and championships. Think for a moment, if you're a current player in the game who has benefitted from the bug either by a tournament victory of a championship win. If you used the bug, your win and all prizes tied to it are now void. Coming forth and confessing to the ESIC is basically the equivalent of taking a speeding ticket and paying the fine. However, for CS:GO players who don't come forward and are found to have taken part in it, the punishment for them could be much more severe. Such as stripping championship wins, reclaiming prize money, and outright banning players for years. The next week is going to be very interesting to watch if anyone steps up publically, or if everyone keeps their mouths shut and takes a harder punishment quietly.