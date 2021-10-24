Eternal Return Finds An Xbox Publisher In Kakao Games

Developer Nimble Neuron has found a publisher for Eternal Return as Kakao Games will be the ones to release it on Xbox consoles. The game was originally self-published by the indie developer back in 2020 for PC, and has been doing alright for itself on Steam. But for console, it looks like they're going with Kakao in sounds like a well-rounded partnership for distribution. In case you haven't tried it out, the game is set in the same universe as the original Black Survival, as you get to see several characters of Lumia Island come to a new Battle Royale/MOBA/Survival title. You can check out more about the game below along with the latest Xbox trailer.

"We warmly welcome Nimble Neuron to our family, and are delighted to work and collaborate with their talented team moving forward," said CEO of Kakao Games Europe B.V. Min Kim. " We feel Eternal Return is a unique title, with much potential, and are pleased to take these first steps with Nimble Neuron in support of their game." "It's been an absolute pleasure working with Kakao Games for our worldwide community of Eternal Return players," says Nimble Neuron CEO Namseok Kim. "With the help of Kakao Games, we're ensuring that the voices of players all over the world are heard, and we will do our best to provide them with the best game and service possible."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eternal Return – Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/-KgbW-38hG8)

Taking place on the deserted Lumia Island, the shady organization known as AGLAIA is conducting experiments on living human beings in search to perfect a new race of extraordinary humans. Craft tons of different weapons and armor, fight up to 17 other players solo or with friends, and survive to be the last one standing. Search for materials, craft equipment or food, hunt wild animals, set traps, track your enemies, shoot your enemies from afar or get up in their face, devise a strategy to take the victory, and survive until the end. Go lone wolf and try to take out every other test subject by yourself or squad up as a duo or trio with friends and discover different synergies and strategies as a team. Swords, guns, canned cod liver, shurikens, and more. Each character has access to different weapons, armor, food, and traps, each with unique effects, buffs, and advantages. Think you've strategized a strong build? Save it and use it in your games with the Saved Plans feature! Once you get the basics down, it's time to get advanced. Teleport across the map with the Hyperloop, take down the boss, Wickeline, craft legendary items with the Tree of Life, or share food with your friends. There are a lot of areas that allow you to take your game to the next level. Feel like hosting a game with your friends? Maybe join or host a tournament with your local Esports club? Custom games are there for you! Invite as many, or as few, friends as you'd like and get started.