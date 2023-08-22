Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Operations, EVE Ops

EVE Online Launches New EVE Operations Event: Epiphany

Replacing the Arc events in EVE Online, CCP Games has introduced a new event for players to dive into with EVE Operations: Epiphany.

CCP Games have launched a new event for EVE Online, as players can take on an entirely new adventure in EVE Operations: Epiphany. This entirely new event will introduce The Deathless, a mysterious pirate figurehead that is opening up an invitation to you to join them on a fresh adventure in space. You will be working to decipher clues left behind in order to reveal where they have hidden several concealed stargates. Once discovered, the gates will unlock an uncharted domain in the universe, adding to your MMO story and providing new options for you. We got more details and a trailer below as the content is now live.

"Previously known as Arc events, this EVE Operation introduces The Deathless, a mysterious pirate figurehead who invites players to embark on a journey to decipher clues to unveil the locations of concealed stargates. These gates, once discovered, unlock an uncharted domain in EVE Online for players to explore. The first player to find each gate will be rewarded 50 billion ISK and have their names etched into EVE Online's history. The EVE Operation: 'Epiphany' concludes with the reveal of the next major content expansion for EVE Online, which launches later this year."

"Capsuleers are the lifeblood of EVE Online. We are constantly pushing the boundary with what's possible in how much freedom and control we give our players over its vast universe. Through EVE Operations, Capsuleers affect more than gameplay; they affect the story and become the driving force of change in New Eden," says Bergur Finnbogason, Creative Director at CCP Games. "There are few things more exciting than finding an unexplored section of space in New Eden. Its untouched resources and unclaimed territory are there for the taking for those who are brave enough to solve 'Epiphany''s' mysteries. Our players love a challenge, and this is right up their alley."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!