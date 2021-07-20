Magic: The Gathering Rarities – Fraternal Exaltation & A 2nd Child

Hello and welcome, players, collectors, and other fans of Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering! As we have covered in the past two articles surrounding the showcase of extreme card rarities within Magic, the game's creator, Dr. Richard Garfield, has, on many an occasion, commissioned Wizards of the Coast to create special Magic cards to commemorate specific events in his life that were forthcoming. The first was his "Proposal" to his first wife, Lily Wu. The second was the "Splendid Genesis", or the birth, of his first child, his daughter Terry Garfield. Today, we will be looking at the third card in this series, which deals with the birth of his second child, his son Schuyler Garfield.

Unlike the cards for Proposal and Splendid Genesis, Fraternal Exaltation's story is not as well-known to the public. All that we seem to know is that it celebrates the birth of Dr. Garfield's son Schuyler, and was illustrated by his sister, Susan Garfield. We also can extrapolate that the announcement was made in 1999, roughly two years after the announcement of Terry Garfield's birth via Splendid Genesis. We also know that approximately 220 copies of Fraternal Exaltation were made, which is perhaps symbolic as that's about double the copies that were made for Splendid Genesis. However, based on the time frame and despite the sentiment of the card's wording, we can at least presume that this card was not played against Terry Garfield, as she was only two years old at most at the time.

What do you think about Dr. Richard Garfield's life event cards? Are they a cute addition to Magic: The Gathering? Are they a fun way to celebrate the events surrounding the creator of the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!