EVE Online Reveals 2023 Plans With Roadmap & Livestream

CCP Games revealed more details of what they have planned for content coming in 2023 for EVE Online, including a live stream. The team revealed their plans for what they want to bring to the game this year, as well as a few other pieces of info about improvements coming to the franchise. We have a snippet of the info revealed in the latest blog below, and the live stream down at the bottom.

"Making Factional Warfare (FW) an exciting area of space filled with action and intrigue was one of the big things we aimed to address in Uprising. Territory control is a foundational aspect of EVE Online, and we wanted to make it easier to find and participate in the action. Introducing Frontlines was the first big step in evolving this fundamental system and making it more dynamic. Along with Frontlines, new ships entered the warzone, existing ships got rebalanced, complexes were reworked to make them fairer and more fun, and all new Battlefield sites were introduced. Together, this has created even more ways for players to get involved in – and be rewarded for – diving into the action. As mentioned in the Factional Warfare Dev Blog that was released in December, the next big part of the FW equation is already underway. This next update, coming in Q1, will introduce a feature we're calling Direct Enlistment, which will allow players to join FW without leaving their corp and alliance mates."

"Not only did the Uprising expansion overhaul Factional Warfare but it also opened the door to personalization. As a capsuleer, flying your colors allows you to celebrate your allegiance while sending a message to others about who you are. The new Paragon corporation introduced a new currency (EverMarks), along with new agents, stations, and missions that enable you to acquire corporation and alliance emblems. The real beauty, however, is that you cannot simply buy your way into these accolades; you actually need to undock and play. This results in more pilots in space, more opportunities for conflict, and more budding industrialists and traders filling the need created by Paragon. As we move forward, we will add more ways for you to earn EverMarks through your in-game actions. The most recent example of this being the daily login rewards from the Winter Nexus event. The launch of Uprising saw emblems become available on over 100 ships, with a further 186 new ships added on 15 December. We will continue to roll out emblems for more ships with the next batch planned for later this quarter. You can also expect even more radical customization options in the future – from peacocking your killmarks to marking your space and citadels!"