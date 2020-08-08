Ever Forward Receives An August 13th Release Date

Pathea Games announced this week that their upcoming puzzle platformer Ever Forward will be released on August 13th. If that company sounds familiar, it should, as they were the minds being My Time In Portia, which earned them a ton of fans and recognition from indie game fans. Now they've returned with this new adventure that will hit home for many as you play as a young woman who's mind is set in two different realities and it's up to you to help her find a way out. The design and feel of this game have great potential to speak to some dealing with their own mental stress and personal issues. You can check out nine minutes of footage for the game below as it arrives this coming week for PC and all three major consoles.

Ever Forward is the story of a young girl, Maya, caught between realities. One is filled with idyllic fields and coastal retreats. The other is a harsh, geometric dream world of traps and puzzles. The player will help guide Maya through these places on a journey of self-discovery and reflection. Together, they will unlock Maya's memories and find the secrets that lie dormant in her mind. For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the "puzzle gamer" in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles even have multiple solutions, catered to different kinds of thinkers and logical processes. A color pallet of soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world. Players can collect fragments of memories in the world to unlock new areas and new puzzles. Mechanics – Mechanics range from simple movement and jump to teleportation and gravity control; the player must use stealth and observational skills to navigate each puzzle.