Everhood 2 Will Release Steam Next Fest Demo Ahead of Launch

Those looking to try out Everhood 2 ahead of the game's launch will get their chance as the game gets a free demo during Steam Next Fest

Indie game developers Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, with publisher Foreign Gnomes, will release a free demo for Everhood 2 ahead of its March release. The team revealed they will have the game be a part of Steam Next Fest this month, as you"ll have a free playable demo with an early piece of the game, totally free from February 24 until March 3. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer above, as it arrives on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2025.

Laugh in the face of existential dread as a curious soul swinging between realities. Engage in interdimensional battles of fickle fates dancing the transcendental tarantella. Bob and weave while flowing through musical battles with over 100 pulse-pounding songs in a mind-bending universe on the brink of destruction. Learn your soul color and set off on a quest to slay the mysterious Mind Dragon before the world decays. Forge bonds with a coterie of friendly creatures like the all-knowing celestial Raven, Joan of Arc, and others, all hanging in the balance of time and space. Dance with a diverse cast of sentient mushrooms, chill at the hangout with fresh and familiar characters, and bear witness to intense, trippy trials and tribulations.

Arm yourself with an arsenal fueled by friendship, ancient curses, future technological advancements, and otherworldly skills. Upgrade animated weapons like the legendary pair of Moon Blades or the skull-axe Ragnarok. Use each weapon to collect color-coded energy like Willpower, Wisdom, and more. Maintain an unbroken combo to cast heavy-hitting counterattacks for massive damage. Explore alien worlds like the war-torn Vegetable Kingdom. Seek meaning in a narrative mambo of madness while chatting with Carl Jung, squaring off against Rasputin, and diving into philosophical discussions with Terrance McKenna as wayward souls search for absolute truths.

