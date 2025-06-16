Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Of The North, We Will Be Gods

We Will Be Gods Drops Two Different Kinds of Trailers

The devs for We Will Be Gods released two different trailers for the game, highlighting the story and some Alpha game footage

Immerse yourself in the world of Hamarvast—power struggles, alliances, and magical chaos await.

Players join kingdoms, wage massive battles, gather resources, and master unique hero classes.

Free-to-play model lets everyone experience epic strategy warfare without paying upfront.

Indie game developer and publisher Cult Of The North released two different trailers recently to show off their upcoming game, We Will Be Gods. The first one delves into the game's primary storyline of the game, as you are introduced to what's happening in the background of the free-to-play strategy game. The second trailer offers up a look at the actual gameplay with some footage from the Alpha build. We have both videos for you here as we wait to hear when they will release the game in any capacity.

We Will Be Gods

Step into the realm of Hamarvast, a world of power struggles, magical chaos, and the ultimate quest for godhood. Join other players, each aligned with a kingdom, and clash in huge epic battles that shape the fate of the continent. Forge alliances, spark full-scale wars, or master the art of subtle sabotage to claim victory on your own terms. Each war brings together a large group of players, split into kingdoms, working together to grow stronger while facing constant shifts in politics, power struggles, strategy, and magical battles driven by the players themselves.

Exploring and making use of nearby areas helps your kingdom grow through resource gathering, building defenses, and learning about your neighbors. How you use that knowledge can mean the difference between rising to power or being forgotten. The Arcanum is where your magical power grows. By collecting runes, earned through battles with powerful elemental creatures, you can unlock new spells, upgrade existing ones and become a force to be reckoned with.

Take direct control of unique hero classes, each with their own strengths and abilities. Whether you're a hammer-wielding battlemage, a clever necromancer, or a spellcasting priestess, your hero's power can turn the tide of war. We Will Be Gods will be free-to-play, meaning anyone can jump in and experience the full game without needing to pay anything upfront. Players will be able to explore the world, take part in epic battles, rise through the ranks, and shape their kingdom's future, all without spending a cent.

